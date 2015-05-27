Norwich City have signed West Bromwich Albion's Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans on a permanent two-year deal, the Premier League newcomers said on Wednesday.

Dorrans, 28, joined on loan in February, playing 18 games, including as a substitute in Monday's 2-0 Championship playoff final win over Middlesbrough at Wembley.

He scored three goals in City's last five league games to help take them into the playoffs.

"Graham has been a very important part of the team over the last few months and he has Premier League experience and is a top player," City manager Alex Neil told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"His experience and quality will help us and we're delighted he has joined us on a permanent basis."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)