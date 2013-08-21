Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Norwich City have signed Sweden striker Johan Elmander on a season-long loan deal from Galatasaray, the Premier League club said on their website (www.canaries.co.uk) on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old former Bolton Wanderers forward, whose loan deal is subject to international clearance, has played 71 times for Sweden, scoring 19 goals, and featured at the last two European Championships plus the 2006 World Cup finals.
Norwich manager Chris Hughton said: "I'm really delighted to bring in a player of Johan's experience, not only at club and Premier League level but as a current international. It's great to welcome him to our squad."
Elmander made 52 appearances for Galatasaray, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, after joining the Turkish club on a free transfer in 2011 from Bolton.
He netted 18 goals in 92 Premier League games for Wanderers during a three-year spell and has also played for Feyenoord, Brondby, NAC Breda and Toulouse after starting out in Sweden.
Elmander is Norwich's eighth close-season signing along with Javier Garrido, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Gary Hooper, Leroy Fer, Carlo Nash, Nathan Redmond and compatriot Martin Olsson.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.