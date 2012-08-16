Lecce's Juan Cuadrado (L) and SS Lazio's Javier Garrido fight for the ball during their Italian Serie A match at the Olympic stadium in Rome April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Norwich City have signed Spanish left back Javier Garrido on a season's loan from Serie A side Lazio subject to international clearance, the Premier League clube said on Thursday.

They have an option to extend the deal for the 27-year-old former Manchester City defender.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be bringing in somebody of Javier's quality," Norwich manager Chris Hughton told the club's website (www.canaries.co.uk)

"He has played in La Liga, Serie A, and the Premier League, so he is a player of real experience."

Garrido began his professional career in Spain with Real Sociedad before moving to Manchester City in 2007 where he made 49 Premier League appearances.

He joined Lazio in July 2010 and played 21 times in two years there.

