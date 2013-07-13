Norwich City further strengthened their squad ahead of the new English Premier League season by signing Dutch international Leroy Fer on a four-year deal on Saturday.

The former Feyenoord midfielder joins the Canaries from Twente Enschede where he scored 21 goals in 71 appearances.

The 23-year-old Fer is manager Chris Hughton's sixth signing of the transfer window, joining Javier Garrido, Ricky Van Wolfswinkel, Nathan Redmond, Martin Olsson and Carlo Nash.

"He's very versatile and has that pleasing balance of having acquired experience playing over 100 games in the Dutch league but still having plenty of time ahead of him to continue his development as a player here with us," Hughton told the club website (www.canaries.co.uk).

Fer has won two caps for Netherlands.

