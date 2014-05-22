Norwich City manager Neil Adams reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in London May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Norwich City have appointed Neil Adams as manager on a three-year contract after he was put in temporary charge near the end of last season when they were relegated from the Premier League.

Former youth team coach Adams replaced the sacked Chris Hughton in April but was unable to stop the club dropping into the Championship as they lost four of their last five games.

"...his passion for the club, his commitment to playing attractive, winning football, his hunger to succeed and his desire to continue to progress young, talented players through to the first team squad shone through," said a club statement.

The 48-year-old, who spent six seasons as a player at Carrow Road, will receive "robust" backing in the transfer window Norwich added on their website (www.canaries.co.uk).

"The club is in a strong position off the pitch, with no external debt and capacity crowds expected at Carrow Road yet again next season," added chief executive David McNally.

"We have the nucleus of an excellent squad and Neil will be given funds to refresh and strengthen the squad where required."

Adams said: "The priority is to ensure attacking, attractive and winning football is once again the norm for supporters of this club and it is essential that we now have everyone pulling in the same direction for the challenges that lie ahead."

