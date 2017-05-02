How the wheels came off British Cycling
LONDON, England For years the sporting world has wondered about the secret behind Britain Cycling's years of domination and unchallenged success.
LONDON Sebastien Bassong and John Ruddy are among five internationals released by Championship side Norwich City, the club said on Tuesday.
Defender Bassong, 30, who has won 15 caps for Cameroon, and goalkeeper Ruddy, who played once for England in 2012, are among seven players let go by the Canaries, who are eighth in the table.
Also released are Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, Scotland full back Steven Whittaker and 58-cap striker Kyle Lafferty, who scored seven goals in Northern Ireland's qualifying campaign for Euro 2016.
Norwich are restructuring their squad following their relegation from the Premier League in 2016.
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, two of the most popular athletes in their respective sport, have agreed to a crossover fight in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas, Mayweather said in a tweet on Wednesday.
LONDON Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.