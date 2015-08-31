Democratic Republic of Congo's Dieumerci Mbokani celebrates scoring against Ivory Coast during their semi-final soccer match of the 2015 African Cup of Nations in Bata February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

LONDON Norwich City have signed Dynamo Kiev striker Dieumerci Mbokani on a season-long loan with an option to buy pending the approval of a work permit, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international joined Belgian club Standard Liege in 2007 before moving to Monaco.

Mbokani played for Anderlecht from 2011-13 and then scored 16 league goals in 33 games in two seasons with Dynamo.

He has played 30 times for his country since making his debut in 2006.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Tony Jimenez)