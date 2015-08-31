Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
LONDON Norwich City have signed Dynamo Kiev striker Dieumerci Mbokani on a season-long loan with an option to buy pending the approval of a work permit, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 29-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo international joined Belgian club Standard Liege in 2007 before moving to Monaco.
Mbokani played for Anderlecht from 2011-13 and then scored 16 league goals in 33 games in two seasons with Dynamo.
He has played 30 times for his country since making his debut in 2006.
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.