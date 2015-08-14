AS Roma's Mattia Destro reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Cesena at the Olympic stadium in Rome October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has confirmed that the Canaries are looking to sign Italian international Mattia Destro from Italian side Roma, and said his search for signings could go down to the wire.

The 24-year-old forward has scored 25 goals in 57 appearances for Roma since joining the club in 2012, but spent the final six months of last season on loan at AC Milan.

"Yes, he is a player who has been discussed," Neil told reporters at Norwich's Colney Training Centre on Friday.

"I have said before I won't just go and sign players, I will wait to the end (of the transfer window) if I have to.

"I need to sign players I think are going to add to the group and make us stronger and better. That is probably why it is taking so long," the manager added.

The transfer window in England closes on Sept. 1.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)