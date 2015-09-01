Football - Rotherham United v Norwich City - Capital One Cup Second Round - AESSEAL New York Stadium - 25/8/15Ricky Van Wolfswinkel celebrates after scoring the second goal for Norwich CityMandatory Credit: Action Images / Ed SykesLivepic

Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has joined La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on its website.

The 26-year-old signed for Norwich from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in 2013 for a reported 8.5 million pounds ($13 million) and made 28 appearances for the Premier League club.

The Dutch international spent last season on loan at French side St Etienne, where he scored five times in 18 league starts.

His only appearance for Norwich this season came in their 2-1 League Cup win over Rotherham United on Aug. 25, where he scored the winner to send the Canaries through to the third round.

Wolfswinkel is the third player to leave Norwich in the current transfer window, following Cameron McGeehan and Mark Bunn, and joins a Betis side that currently sit 18th in La Liga, where they have one point from two games.

His exit follows Monday's arrival of Democratic Republic of Congo international striker Dieumerci Mbokani on a season-long loan from Ukrainian club Dynamo Kiev.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)