Former Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers boss Neil Warnock has ruled himself out of replacing Billy Davies, who was sacked as manager of English Championship side Nottingham Forest on Monday.

"I did not feel the conditions of the job were right for me to manage. I wish them well for the rest of the season," Warnock, who left Championship club Leeds United 11 months ago, was quoted as saying on Sky Sports.

The dismissal of Davies came after Saturday's humiliating 5-0 defeat at bitter local rivals Derby County left the 1979 and 1980 European Cup winners without a win in eight games and in seventh place in the second tier, two points adrift of a playoff spot.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club have confirmed the termination of manager Billy Davies' employment," the club said on their website.

The Scot was in his second spell in charge having previously managed at the City Ground from 2008 to 2011.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Tony Jimenez/Peter Rutherford)