LONDON The city has no presence in the Premier League but Nottingham has been voted England's 2015 City of Football.

Nottingham beat off Manchester and Portsmouth to earn the title, a reward for its efforts to get more people playing the game in the East Midlands city.

Plans include a month-long Festival of Football, creating playing opportunities in more urban spaces and using social media to connect players.

"We will make it as easy as possible for people to get to their game," Team Nottingham, who are working alongside clubs Nottingham Forest and Notts County, say.

"If football isn't delivered to them in their community, then public transport will take them there at an affordable price. We'll create freedom and flexibility for football players to enable them to play.

"We will spark an explosion of football participation."

Former English and European champions Nottingham Forest are currently top of the Championship.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Nick Mulvenney)