LONDON League One (third tier) team Notts County have blocked Hungary from their Facebook page after it was swamped by a flood of comments about new striker Balint Bajner.

The club signed the 24-year-old Hungarian on Tuesday from second tier side Ipswich Town whose own page was inundated with "No Bajner, no party!" posts when he was dropped in August.

County's page received more than 1,700 new likes in two days after the under-19 international joined the world's oldest professional football club on a free transfer.

The Magpies said all the messages posted by Bajner's Hungarian fans were in good fun but the club had to take action to control them on behalf of other users of the page.

"Anything we posted got a good number of Balint Bajner posts within a few minutes and it just grew and grew," the club's head of media Jamie Dixon was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It was all taken in good fun but then we did have to appreciate that it was blurring the waters for everyone else on the page."

County's communications team tried controlling the posts by blocking specific words but that approach met with little success so all messages from Hungary have now been blocked.

"We had to take the rather drastic step of blocking Hungary," said Dixon. "Hopefully, (it's) just a temporary measure.

"We have set up a Hungarian Magpies page which is proving quite popular so hopefully that'll take some of the traffic away."

Bajner made his debut as a substitute against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)