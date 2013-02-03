LONDON Oldham Athletic manager Paul Dickov has stepped down a week after his English third-tier side produced one of the FA Cup's biggest ever shocks by beating Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round.

Despite the success, the north west club have struggled in the league and lie 20th in the 24-team division, prompting Dickov to quit a month after three backroom staff were put on gardening leave to cut costs.

"After yesterday's defeat to Walsall, Paul Dickov has decided that for the good of Oldham Athletic Football Club, it is best that he steps aside," the outfit, who host Everton in the FA Cup fifth round later this month, said in a statement on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)