LONDON The last 100 percent record in England's top four divisions came to an end on Saturday when Leyton Orient were held 1-1 at home by Walsall in League One.

Orient, based less than a mile from London's Olympic Stadium which is set to become the home of Premier League team West Ham United, had won the first eight matches of the season.

David Mooney's goal looked to have put the third-tier leaders on the road to a ninth consecutive victory but Walsall hit back in the second half through Craig Westcarr.

Orient fell five short of Reading's 13-match record winning start to a season, in the old third division in 1985-86.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Tony Jimenez)