Belgium's Divock Origi jumps for the ball with Matt Besler of the U.S. during their 2014 World Cup round of 16 game at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

LONDON Liverpool signed teenager Divock Origi on Tuesday before immediately loaning the Belgium World Cup striker back to Ligue 1 side Lille for next season, said the five-times European champions.

"I am very happy and delighted a club as big as Liverpool showed interest in me," the 19-year-old told the Premier League club's official website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I know it's a club with a great history, great fans and a lot of great players. For me Liverpool are one of the greatest clubs in the world."

Origi began his career as a youth team player at Racing Genk before joining Lille in 2010.

He celebrated his debut for the French club with a goal against Troyes in February 2013 and has scored six times in total for the Ligue 1 club.

Origi was also on target for Belgium in their World Cup group stage match against Russia in Brazil last month.

Lille finished third in Ligue 1 last season, 18 points adrift of champions Paris St Germain.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Justin Palmer)