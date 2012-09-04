Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has joined Stoke City on a one-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Owen was a free agent after being released by United at the end of last season, and British media reported the 32-year-old had signed a pay-as-you-play deal at the Potters.
The former England international played only four times for United last season as he suffered from ongoing injury problems. In total, he scored 17 times in 52 games for the Old Trafford club after joining them in 2009.
His last appearance in the Premier League was on September 24 last year, when he came on as a substitute against Stoke in a 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium.
(Reporting By Matt Barker, editing by Stephen Wood)
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.