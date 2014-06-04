Vesnina upsets Kerber to set up Venus quarter-final
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
MIAMI England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will have a scan on his knee on Thursday after picking up an injury in the 2-2 draw with Ecuador in a World Cup warm-up match on Wednesday.
"We have our fears there might be some ligament damage and a scan is required," England manager Roy Hodgson told a news conference at the Sun Life stadium.
Oxlade-Chamberlain hobbled off just past the hour mark after Ecuador's Carlos Gruezo rolled on to his knee having kicked the back of the Arsenal player's right foot in a poor challenge.
"His knee buckled under the challenge as the player turned into him," Hodgson added.
"He'll have a scan tomorrow, I'd imagine. When we've had the scan, we'll know more."
The 20-year-old, playing his first match since late April due to a groin problem, was one of England's most dangerous players in their penultimate friendly before the World Cup.
WELLINGTON With New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ruled out of the second test, South Africa will focus their attack on the wicket of Kane Williamson, who held his side's innings together in the first match, said visiting captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal powered to third-round wins at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday to set up a mouth-watering rematch of their recent Australian Open final.