Championship side Bristol City are hoping to sign Dwight Gayle from Crystal Palace after manager Steve Cotterill said the Premier League club have accepted their bid for the English forward.

Gayle, who would have to drop a division if the transfer goes ahead, was yet to yet to speak to the Robins about the potential deal, Cotterill told the club's website (www.bcfc.co.uk).

Gayle, 24, joined Palace from Peterborough for a reported 6 million pounds ($9.3 million) in July 2013 and scored five Premier League goals for the club last season.

"He's someone we'd like to have at the football club," Cotterill said. "We've had a bid accepted and that's as far as it's gone.

"We need to speak to the player and his agent. I don't think anything has changed whilst we've been playing."

Cotterill said he has had numerous conversations with Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"It is down to the player whether he wishes to talk to us. He would be a good addition to our squad should he choose to join us," Cotterill was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Bristol have made four additions so far, signing striker Jonathan Kodjia and wing-back Ryan Fredericks, and completing loan deals for goalkeeper Ben Hamer from Leicester City and forward Callum Robinson from Aston Villa.

($1 = 0.6423 pounds)

