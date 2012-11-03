Blackpool's manager Ian Holloway gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, May 22, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Ian Holloway, who led modest Blackpool to the Premier League in 2010 before an immediate relegation, left to become manager of fellow English second-tier side Crystal Palace on Saturday.

A statement from the south London club, last in the top flight in 2005 and who lost manager Dougie Freedman to Bolton Wanderers last month, said the 49-year-old had signed a four and a half year deal with the fourth-placed side.

Holloway, one of English football's most colourful characters with a love of a witty one-liners, almost took Blackpool back up to the Premier League last term at the first attempt but lost the playoff final to West Ham United.

Blackpool lie 12th.

