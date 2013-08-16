Crystal Palace acquired their ninth new player since gaining promotion to the Premier League by signing former France under-21 international defender Florian Marange, the club said on Friday.

The one-year deal for Marange, who joins on a free transfer, is subject to FA and Premier League approval, the club said on its website (www.cpfc.co.uk)

Marange, 27, made almost 100 appearances for Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux and had loan spells at Le Havre and Nancy.

He joins fellow French speakers, Congolese midfielder Elliot Grandin and Moroccan Marouane Chamakh at Selhurst Park.

He could be in line to make his debut in Palace's opening match of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

