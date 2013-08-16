London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Crystal Palace acquired their ninth new player since gaining promotion to the Premier League by signing former France under-21 international defender Florian Marange, the club said on Friday.
The one-year deal for Marange, who joins on a free transfer, is subject to FA and Premier League approval, the club said on its website (www.cpfc.co.uk)
Marange, 27, made almost 100 appearances for Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux and had loan spells at Le Havre and Nancy.
He joins fellow French speakers, Congolese midfielder Elliot Grandin and Moroccan Marouane Chamakh at Selhurst Park.
He could be in line to make his debut in Palace's opening match of the season at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
(Reporting By Tony Goodson)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.