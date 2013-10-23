Stoke City manager Tony Pulis reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Crystal Palace have targeted former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis as a possible replacement for Ian Holloway who left the Premier League strugglers by mutual consent on Wednesday.

Palace co-chairman Steve Parish said Pulis, who parted company with Stoke in May, would be approached about the position.

"He's out of work, got Premier League experience. Not a bad shout. We need someone who has been there and done it and got the T-shirt. Players respond to that," said Parish.

Holloway, guided the south London club to the top flight via the playoffs last term, but Palace are second-bottom in the table with only three points from eight matches and the 50-year-old admitted he had lost the "spirit" of the team.

"With all the changes in the squad, we didn't keep the spirit that got us up," Holloway, who had been in charge since November 2012, told a news conference.

"We tried to change things too quickly and lost important parts of that. Seven defeats out of eight isn't good enough.

"I didn't value the spirit of the group enough. I changed the group to give us a chance to stay up but lost that spirit of the group. We've got worse in that vein rather than better."

Palace brought in 16 players during the transfer window while promising forward Wilfried Zaha left for Manchester United.

Holloway, who offered his resignation following Monday's 4-1 home loss to Fulham but was asked to reconsider, said he felt worn-out by his second stint in the Premier League, having guided Blackpool there in 2010.

"Part of the conversation we had was me asking 'Have I got the energy left? Can I beat Arsenal?'," he said.

"It's about energy and I feel pretty tired. I'm exhausted, to be honest. I just need some time to chill out, I really do."

Palace's only league win came against bottom club Sunderland, who were the first Premier League club this season to part with their manager when Italian Paolo Di Canio was sacked last month.

"Ian's contract at Crystal Palace has come to an end by mutual consent," Parish told a news conference. "Ian felt that a new approach might help keep us in the division.

"I've enjoyed every minute of working with Ian. He leaves our club with his head held very high.

"I'd like to put the record straight. We've never fallen out. We've worked together brilliantly. We feel we need to move on to progress."

Assistant manager Keith Millen will take charge for Saturday's game against league leaders Arsenal.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)