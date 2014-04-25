LONDON Crystal Palace need to overhaul everything at the club to have a long-term future in the Premier League, manager Tony Pulis warned on Friday.

The South Londoners are 11th in the league and safe for this season after chalking up five successive victories but Pulis cautioned against complacency.

"There's so much to do at the football club from the training facilities, to the ground, to the organisation - everything has got to change. It's got to step up a level," he said ahead of his side's home game against title-chasing Manchester City on Sunday.

"I have spoken to Steve Parish (a Palace co-chairman) and there are certain things that are going to happen almost immediately when the season finishes because everywhere needs upgrading," he added.

"This club has got to stay in the Premier League for three or four years. If it can do that, then you can bed the club down and establish it in the Premier League and then you can really push on."

Pulis joined Palace from Stoke City in November when the Londoners were bottom of the table with just four points from 11 matches.

Since then the Welshman, who has a proud 21 year record of never being relegated, has performed a minor miracle and steered them to safety.

At Stoke, he took the club into the Premier League after a 23-year absence from the top flight, to the FA Cup final for the first time in 2011 and into the Europa League.

"You can't make the changes necessary after one season, you need the second and the third and even the fourth season to give you the financial clout to have everything in place to compete with other clubs," said Pulis.

"That is what we did at Stoke. We did it gradually over a period of time and this is what Crystal Palace need now to make sure it's not just a one-off. We have to keep going."

Palace will be in the limelight as the season enters its decisive stage, with a home game against leaders Liverpool still to come on May 5 as well as a trip to relegation-threatened Fulham on the final weekend.

Pulis said his players owed it to the league to give their best right to the end.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)