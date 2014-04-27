Manchester City's Yaya Toure (L) scores a goal against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at Selhurst Park in London April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Manchester City took advantage of Liverpool's surprise 2-0 home defeat by Chelsea to move within striking distance of them at the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Three points behind the leaders, City have a home game in hand and a goal difference that is eight better than Liverpool's. They are only one point behind second-placed Chelsea, having played a game fewer.

City midfielder Yaya Toure, returning from injury, made the first goal for Edin Dzeko and scored the second before halftime.

Eleventh-placed Palace had won their previous five games to guarantee another year in the Premier League.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)