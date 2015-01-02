Crystal Palace's incoming manager Alan Pardew (L) arrives in the stands with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish (2nd R) to watch their team's English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham, January 1, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Alan Pardew is expected to take his first training session as Crystal Palace manager on Saturday, according to the club's caretaker boss Keith Millen.

Millen sought to play down the delay in unveiling Pardew, a former midfielder for the south London club.

He was given permission by current club Newcastle United to talk to Palace on Monday.

"There's no problems at all (over a contract), it's just taking a bit longer than expected," Millen told reporters on Friday.

"We're preparing for Alan to take training tomorrow but he'll pick the team.

"He left training to myself and Ben Garner today, he was in the office sorting things out...

"I can't give you a timescale on it. We thought we'd be in a position to make an announcement today when we spoke yesterday, but it looks like being tomorrow now.

"A new manager will come in which will hopefully be a spring in our step and help us survive."

Should Pardew complete his expected move to Palace he will have left a club in 10th in the Premier League for one in the relegation zone.

Pardew joined Newcastle in 2010 and signed an eight-year contract two years later, but his turbulent time at St James' Park, has frequently seen him face campaigns calling for his resignation or dismissal.

Palace face minor league Dover Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)