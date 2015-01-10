LONDON New Crystal Palace coach Alan Pardew celebrated an emotional return to Selhurst Park on Saturday as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 before he helped orchestrate the fans booming out their "Glad All Over" anthem.

Former Palace player Pardew may be just as glad his troubled reign at Newcastle United is all over as he was greeted "home" by a home crowd who had plenty to celebrate at the end of his first Premier League game as the club's manager.

After Tottenham striker Harry Kane struck his 18th goal of the season to give the visitors the lead in the 49th minute, Palace came storming back to win with a Dwight Gayle penalty after 69 minutes and an 80th minute Jason Puncheon strike.

The result lifted Palace to 15th as they moved out of the relegation zone and prevented Spurs jumping into the top four, but the focus was on Pardew just as much as on his players.

In his first game in charge last week Palace beat non-League Dover Athletic 4-0 away in the FA Cup but this was an altogether different challenge against in-form Spurs who had beaten leaders Chelsea 5-3 in their last league match on New Year's Day.

Tottenham looked set to extend their unbeaten run in all matches to eight games but at the end it was Pardew and not his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino who was punching the air in delight as Palace won for the first time in nine league matches.

Pardew told reporters the first text message he received after the game was from his former boss, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, who congratulated him on "a great result".

"It's emotional. To walk out as an ex-player as the manager makes me very proud. Terry Venables, Malcolm Allison, Steve Coppell are among the fabulous names who have coached here and one day I hope my name is put in there amongst them.

"But this is one game, one small step, and a swallow does not make a summer, but it's a great start.

"Spurs dominated the first 20 minutes and it was tough, but the penalty was the turning point," Pardew said referring to a spot kick that Pochettino thought was harshly awarded against Benjamin Stambouli for a tackle on Joe Ledley.

"The one criticism I would make of my team is that I think we are too honest, too straight and we need to take more chances and be more maverick. It's a question of getting the balance right, but at least we made a great start today," he added.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)