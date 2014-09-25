Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock has mischievously blamed the club's Selhurst Park stadium announcer for his team's extra time 3-2 League Cup defeat by Newcastle United on Wednesday.
Warnock said on Thursday that he was dismayed to hear the stadium's public address system announce that the winner of the tie had been drawn to meet Premier League champions and League Cup holders Manchester City, while the match was still in progress.
Warnock, who took over as Palace manager after Tony Pulis resigned in August, less than 48 hours before the start of their Premier League season, said he had "made an inquiry" afterwards.
"I felt it was out of order," Warnock told a news conference. "I made an enquiry after the game because I was disappointed."
Asked if he felt the announcement had affected the outcome, or the performance of either team, he added: "I think that's why they threw the last goal in -- so they didn't go to Man City away..."
Palace, who finished 11th under Pulis last season after languishing at the foot of the table in November, are 15th and entertain seventh-placed promoted Leicester City, who beat Manchester United 5-3 last weekend, on Saturday.
(Reporting by Tim Collings; editing by Toby Davis)
