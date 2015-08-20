Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has said Yannick Bolasie would be "foolish" not to be tempted by the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur, the London Evening Standard reported.

Spurs are rumoured to be interested in signing the 26-year-old Congo international, who recently added fuel to the fire by saying it could be the right time for him to play for a top club.

Pardew said he had "no problem" with Bolasie considering a move to a bigger club.

"If any of my players get linked with bigger clubs I would not expect them to (reject talk of leaving)," the paper quoted the 54-year-old manager as saying. "It would be a foolish move.

"Players move a lot in the current world of football, they do not stay at clubs for five to seven years.

"Situations like Steven Gerrard at Liverpool are very rare. You have to keep your options open and I have got no problem with that," Pardew said.

"But the option at the moment is Crystal Palace. He is a Palace player and loved by our fans and our management team.

"Yannick is a player who will be linked with other clubs all the time because he is an exciting player."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)