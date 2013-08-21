Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Southampton winger Jason Puncheon has jumped ship to fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal, the London club said on Wednesday.
Puncheon, who did not feature in the 18-strong squad for Southampton's opener at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, said he was thrilled at the chance to return to Palace where he had played as a boy.
"I think it's a great move for myself to come and play games," the 27-year-old said. "Obviously Crystal Palace are my hometown club and more importantly (manager) Ian Holloway is here as well.
"I actually played for Crystal Palace as a kid when I was eight. I left and there were a few times in my career that I was due to come back but didn't. Now I'm here that's the main thing.
"I've always as a young kid dreamed of playing at Selhurst Park, so it's a young boy's dream coming true."
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.