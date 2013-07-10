LONDON Crystal Palace have signed former West Bromwich Albion winger Jerome Thomas on a two-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old ex-Arsenal and Charlton Athletic player left West Brom as a free agent after four seasons at The Hawthorns and has joined his new team at a training camp in Portugal.

Thomas joined West Brom on a free transfer and played more than 100 games for the Midlands club, becoming a key part of the side that won promotion to the Premier League in May 2010.

"It was a case of me being on a free and weighing up my options. I wanted to stay at the top level, which is obviously the Premier League," he told Palace's website (www.cpfc.co.uk), adding that manager Ian Holloway had persuaded him to join the club.

"Ollie's the main factor but obviously there's a lot of talent here and him and the chairman are planning on bringing in more. It shows what their goals are and I'm definitely looking forward to it," said Thomas.

