Tottenham overwhelm Stoke with another Kane hat-trick
England striker Harry Kane scored a clinical first-half hat-trick in 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their midweek European disappointment to overwhelm Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
LONDON Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew swiftly apologised for pushing a linesman in the back after contesting a decision in their opening 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.
Pardew was sent to the St James' Park stands shortly after striker Demba Ba gave the hosts a 54th minute lead and then he frantically tried to get a faulty walkie-talkie working so he could send messages back to the bench.
In the end, club officials had to do relay runs down the steps of the stand to pass on instructions to his assistants.
A fine or touchline ban could now follow from the Football Association but Pardew was full of regret.
"It was ridiculous really, I have to apologise publicly, I've been to see (the officials) already," he told ESPN television.
"I've been telling my players this week to behave and have the Olympic spirit. I can only apologise. It was stupid. I don't know what I was thinking."
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)
England striker Harry Kane scored a clinical first-half hat-trick in 23 minutes as Tottenham Hotspur rebounded from their midweek European disappointment to overwhelm Stoke City 4-0 on Sunday.
Cesc Fabregas is not one to shy away from a challenge and the Chelsea midfielder says he will bank on his experience to nail down a first team spot after making his 300th Premier League appearances in Saturday's 3-1 win over Swansea City.
LONDON England remain on course for back-to-back Six Nations grand slams after managing to find a way to overcome their own poor start and a gritty and inventive Italy with a late surge of tries to secure a 36-15 victory on Sunday.