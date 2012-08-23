Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in Wigan April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has accepted a charge for improper conduct following his push on a linesman during last weekend's Premier League win against Tottenham, the English FA announced on Thursday.

Pardew, who is in Greece for Newcastle's Europa League qualifier with Atromitos, was sent to the stands and later apologised on television for his "stupid" act.

"Alan Pardew has accepted an FA charge of improper conduct following his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur on 18 August 2012," read a brief FA statement (www.thefa.com).

The 51-year-old has requested a personal hearing.

