Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew has accepted a charge for improper conduct following his push on a linesman during last weekend's Premier League win against Tottenham, the English FA announced on Thursday.
Pardew, who is in Greece for Newcastle's Europa League qualifier with Atromitos, was sent to the stands and later apologised on television for his "stupid" act.
"Alan Pardew has accepted an FA charge of improper conduct following his side's match against Tottenham Hotspur on 18 August 2012," read a brief FA statement (www.thefa.com).
The 51-year-old has requested a personal hearing.
(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing By Alison Wildey)
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
Ryan Palmer, lifted by good news both on and off the course, fired a five-under-par 65 on Friday to share the midway lead of the Honda Classic with rookie Wesley Bryan at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.