Newcastle United's manager Alan Pardew (top centre) watches from the stand after being sent off during their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew faces a hefty fine and a touchline ban after being sent off for headbutting Hull City midfielder David Meyler during his side's 4-1 win at the KC Stadium on Saturday.

Pardew was sent to the stands by referee Kevin Friend in the 72nd minute of the Premier League match for his attack on Meyler who was booked for his part in the incident.

Pardew told Sky Sports: "I will have to sit down from now on because that's two or three incidents I've been involved in.

"I didn't mean to do anything aggressive but I did move my head forward and that's enough. I wouldn't have got involved if I'd been on the other side of the line. Perhaps it will teach me to sit down.

"It's a shame because it took the gloss off a fantastic performance from us."

Hull manager Steve Bruce told Sky: "It was a good job it was David Meyler because we have seen people rolling around on the floor but David has acted OK.

"But I think Alan knows he has been stupid and he has apologised. We all do stupid things in the heat of the game and Alan will regret it. He has led with his head and he will regret it.

"I haven't seen anything like that before. It is an unsavoury incident but we have accepted his apology and we move on."

Newcastle were leading 3-1 when the incident occurred after goals by Moussa Sissoko and Loic Remy had put them 2-0 ahead by halftime before Curtis Davies gave the home side some hope with a header at the start of the second period.

Sissoko restored Hull's two-goal lead after 55 minutes and Vurnon Anita added the fourth in the dying minutes.

But the game was overshadowed when Meyler and Pardew clashed on the sideline after the Ireland international ran into the Magpies boss and manoeuvred him out of the way to take a quick throw in.

Pardew appeared to move his head towards the midfielder and was promptly sent off after Meyler received his booking. Pardew looked straight at the referee then marched off.

On the opening day of last season, Pardew shoved assistant referee Peter Kirkup and was given a two-match ban and fined 20,000 pounds by the FA for improper conduct.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)