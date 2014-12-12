Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at St James' Park in Newcastle, northern England December 6, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Newcastle United's Alan Pardew was named Premier League manager of the month for November on Friday following a remarkable turnaround in the club's fortunes just weeks after fans were calling for his head.

The north east club were languishing in the bottom three in October as "Sack Pardew" banners appeared at St James' Park, but a run of five straight wins starting at home to Leicester City on Oct.18 saw them surge up the table.

They won three out of four games in November, seeing off Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers, while their superb turnaround was typified by a gutsy 2-1 win at home to previously unbeaten leaders Chelsea last weekend.

"It is nice to be recognised for our results but we will not get carried away by this and will do everything we can to make sure December is just as good a month for us," Pardew said on the club website (www.nufc.co.uk).

Manchester City's prolific striker Sergio Aguero was named player of the month after scoring six times in November.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)