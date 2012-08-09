West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Scott Parker will miss at least the first month of the season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
"Scott Parker has undergone successful surgery to his right Achilles," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"The midfielder is expected to return to training after the international break in September."
Parker missed several games towards the end of last season, but managed to start every England match at Euro 2012 despite the problem.
The Premier League season starts on August 18.
(Reporting by Josh Reich)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.