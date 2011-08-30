West Ham United's Scott Parker celebrates his goal against Stoke City during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, September 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON England midfielder Scott Parker handed in a transfer request to West Ham United on Tuesday bringing his expected move from the Championship (second division) club to Tottenham Hotspur a step closer.

"I have had four fantastic years at West Ham United and will never forget all the support I have had from the fans and everyone associated with the club," the English Footballer of the Year said on the West Ham website (www.whufc.com).

"The manager and the board have tried hard to convince me to stay but at this stage in my career I need to be playing in the Premier League, especially now that I am involved with England.

"I hope the fans will understand and respect my decision and I wish the club every success in their fight for promotion this season."

Spurs manager Harry Redknapp earlier said the north London club expected to sign the 30-year-old adding he "did not envisage" any problems in completing the deal before the transfer window closes on Wednesday.

Parker, who has played six times for England, was previously at Charlton Athletic, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season and speculation has surrounded Parker's future ever since.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)