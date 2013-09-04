Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson was charged with improper conduct by the FA on Wednesday after last weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

"It is alleged the Leicester City manager's language and/or behaviour following the end of his side's fixture at Charlton Athletic on 31 August 2013 amounted to improper conduct," the FA said in a statement.

Pearson told local media that some of the decisions of referee Darren Deadman "beggared belief" after Leicester's Matty James was sent off for dissent and a foul on keeper Kasper Schmeichel before Charlton's winner was not spotted.

He has until 1700 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley, editing by Pritha Sarkar)