LONDON Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson could find himself in more hot water after describing Premier League referee Mike Dean as "one of the most arrogant men I have met" on Saturday.

Pearson let rip after his side's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur left them bottom of the Premier League with time running out this season.

"The arrogance of the man at times is frightening," he told a news conference. "I find it difficult to accept that we have to deal with yet another contentious decision that has not gone our way."

Pearson was particularly unhappy over the penalty with which Tottenham striker Harry Kane completed his hat-trick to put the home side back in front after Leicester had recovered from 2-0 down to drag themselves level.

"It is two players colliding. I just find it bizarre and that's the nicest thing I can say," said the Leicester boss.

"I feel at the moment that we continue to be short changed. I'm not suggesting that is deliberate but we can't be on the receiving end of so many poor decisions.

"What is the point in talking to him (Dean). He is one of the most arrogant men I have met."

In February, Pearson avoided an FA charge after grappling with a Crystal Palace player while in December he was banned for one match and fined after insulting a fan.

