Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates his goal against Liverpool during their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, January 3, 2012.

LONDON Manchester City dominated the shortlist for English football's players' player of the year announced on Monday with David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Joe Hart among the six nominees for the award.

Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Scott Parker completed the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) nominations.

Van Persie, the Premier League's top scorer with 27 goals, is the bookmakers' favourite for the award which will be announced on Sunday.

There was no place on the shortlist for last year's winner Gareth Bale.

The Tottenham winger will compete with team mate Kyle Walker, Aguero, Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chelsea's Daniel Sturridge and United's Danny Welbeck for the young player of the year award.

