New Zealanders open up homes to Lions fans during tour
New Zealand rugby fans have created an initiative to host British and Irish Lions supporters who are unable to find accommodation during their side's tour of New Zealand in June and July.
LONDON English Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) players of the year after Eden Hazard was named 2015 winner on Sunday.
2015 - Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
2014 - Luis Suarez (Liverpool)
2013 - Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
2012 - Robin van Persie (Arsenal)
2011 - Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur)
2010 - Wayne Rooney (Manchester United)
2009 - Ryan Giggs (Manchester United)
2008 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
2007 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
2006 - Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
2005 - John Terry (Chelsea)
2004 - Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
2003 - Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
2002 - Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)
2001 - Teddy Sheringham (Manchester United)
2000 - Roy Keane (Manchester United)
1999 - David Ginola (Tottenham Hotspur)
1998 - Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)
1997 - Alan Shearer (Newcastle United)
1996 - Les Ferdinand (Newcastle United)
1995 - Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers)
1994 - Eric Cantona (Manchester United)
1993 - Paul McGrath (Aston Villa)
1992 - Gary Pallister (Manchester United)
1991 - Mark Hughes (Manchester United)
1990 - David Platt (Aston Villa)
1989 - Mark Hughes (Manchester United)
1988 - John Barnes (Liverpool)
1987 - Clive Allen (Tottenham Hotspur)
1986 - Gary Lineker (Everton)
1985 - Peter Reid (Everton)
1984 - Ian Rush (Liverpool)
1983 - Kenny Dalglish (Liverpool)
1982 - Kevin Keegan (Southampton)
1981 - John Wark (Ipswich Town)
1980 - Terry McDermott (Liverpool)
1979 - Liam Brady (Arsenal)
1978 - Peter Shilton (Nottingham Forest)
1977 - Andy Gray (Aston Villa)1976 - Pat Jennings (Tottenham Hotspur)
1975 - Colin Todd (Derby County)
1974 - Norman Hunter (Leeds United)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
New Zealand rugby fans have created an initiative to host British and Irish Lions supporters who are unable to find accommodation during their side's tour of New Zealand in June and July.
Venus Williams had every reason to smile on Monday as she defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-3 7-6(4) to advance to the quarter-finals at the Miami Open.