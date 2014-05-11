Derby County reached the English Championship playoff final with a 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, progressing to the Wembley showpiece with a 6-2 aggregate semi-final victory.

Derby, who led 2-1 after the first leg, opened the scoring in the 34th minute when much-lauded 19-year-old midfielder Will Hughes audaciously flicked in a cross before Chris Martin doubled the advantage after 56 minutes.

George Thorne, with a thunderous long-range strike in the 76th minute, and Jeff Hendrick added further goals before Kazenga Lualua fired in an 89th-minute consolation for Brighton.

Derby, led by former England manager Steve McClaren, will face Wigan Athletic or Queens Park Rangers on May 24 for a place in the Premier League.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)