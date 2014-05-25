Rotherham beat Leyton Orient 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the League One playoff final at Wembley on Sunday to win promotion to the (second tier) Championship.

Richard Smallwood scored the winning penalty as fourth-placed Rotherham came from two goals down to register their second successive promotion.

Having trailed 2-0 at halftime Alex Revell scored twice against his former club, the first a simple finish in the 55th minute before a stunning long-range strike five minutes later.

Moses Odubajo, Orient's highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder, had opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a stunning volley from the edge of the area before Dean Cox doubled the lead after 39 minutes.

Chris Dagnall missed the decisive final penalty for third-placed Orient.

