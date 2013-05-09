Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
A late goal by David Nugent earned Leicester City a 1-0 victory over Gianfranco Zola's Watford in an English Championship (second tier) playoff semi-final first leg on Thursday.
Nugent rose high to head in a left wing free kick with eight minutes to go to give Nigel Pearson's team a slender advantage to take into the return fixture at Watford on Sunday.
Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion in their first leg on Friday.
The winners go through to the playoff final at Wembley on May 27, a match that will decide who joins champions Cardiff City and second-placed Hull City in winning promotion to the Premier League.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by John Mehaffey)
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Unai Emery made a slow start at Paris St Germain but his expertise in European competitions paid dividends with a resounding 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 first leg which his side hope to make count on Wednesday.