LONDON Sergio Aguero is the best striker in the world and conducts Manchester City's attack like Mozart, fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino says as his Tottenham Hotspur side prepare for Saturday's Premier League clash.

"When he plays it's like classical music, he's unbelievable, the best striker in the world," Pochettino told reporters.

"I think seriously, like Mozart. Mozart is positive and Beethoven is a little more crazy."

Pochettino will hope though that his side can keep the South American maestro quiet on Saturday, unlike last season when he scored twice in City's 6-0 drubbing of the north London club in the corresponding fixture.

He also scored in the 5-1 victory at White Hart Lane and Pochettino, who says those two heavy defeats will have no bearing on Saturday's meeting, is well aware of the threat he poses to Tottenham's unbeaten run away from home this season.

"For me he is the best. (Lionel) Messi is not a striker, (Cristiano) Ronaldo is not a striker, Aguero is a classical striker, he has everything a striker should have.

"I'm not biased, it's just because he's the best.

"But we need to make the game difficult to avoid him having the possibility to score against us."

ATTACKING OPTIONS

Aguero has been in devastating form so far this season, scoring in all but two of his side's opening seven Premier League matches and also against AS Roma in the Champions League.

With Edin Dzeko, who scored four goals for City against Spurs in another 5-1 win at White Hart Lane in August 2011, also in good form and David Silva and Yaya Toure lurking behind, the champions have the kind of attacking options not available to Pochettino.

Tottenham failed to strengthen their strike force in the summer, meaning Pochettino has a choice of goal-shy Roberto Soldado, former City man Emmanuel Adebayor, who was on African Nations duty in midweek, and local boy Harry Kane.

Adebayor has managed only one goal in seven Premier League matches and has tended to blow hot and cold since joining the club in 2011.

"I am very happy with his performances," Pochettino said. "It's difficult when the striker doesn't score, but we have full confidence in him."

Most of Spurs league goals this season have come from an unlikely source -- Belgium international attacking midfielder Nacer Chadli who has scored four times in six league games after scoring only one league goal in 24 appearances last season.

Unfortunately for Pochettino he is a doubt for the match as is France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris so Dutch keeper Michel Vorm could make his league debut for Spurs after joining from Swansea City in the summer.

