Dynamo Kiev's Goran Popov reacts after winnng their Europa League last 16, second leg match against Manchester City at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, northern England, March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Macedonia left back Goran Popov has left Dynamo Kiev for English Premier League West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan with a view to making the move permanent.

"The 27-year-old has passed a medical and will wear the number four shirt but won't be eligible for tomorrow's clash with Everton," the club said on their website (www.wba.co.uk) on Friday.

Popov has 36 international caps.

"I've said many times over the past few weeks that we've been looking to bring in one more defender and I'm delighted we've managed to sign Goran," said West Brom manager Steve Clarke.

"Goran is a player the club have closely monitored for around three years so we know what we're getting. He has also given up the opportunity to play Champions League football with Dynamo Kiev to join Albion."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)