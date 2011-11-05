Poppies are seen in a pile at the British Legion Poppy Factory in Richmond, west London November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BASEL, Nov 5 - FIFA, criticised for not allowing England to wear the poppy emblem on their shirts in a friendly against Spain next week, will permit a minute's silence before the match to be played on the eve of Remembrance Sunday.

World soccer's governing body said in a statement: "Following further correspondence (it) has approved the FA's request for a minute's silence to be observed prior to kick-off, when England host...Spain at Wembley on November 12."

The statement added: "FIFA fully acknowledges the significance of the poppy appeal and the ways in which it helps commemorate Remembrance Day on November 11 each year.

"As a multinational organisation comprising over 50 different nationalities, the significance of this date will also be observed by many of its employees, who will remember family members too."

But on wearing poppies on shirts, the statement explained: "FIFA's regulations regarding players' equipment are that they should not carry any political, religious or commercial messages.

"FIFA has 208 member associations and the same regulations are applied globally, and uniformly, in the event of similar requests by other nations to commemorate historical events."

