LONDON The Portsmouth Supporters Trust have been nominated as the preferred bidders for the stricken third tier club, joint administrator Trevor Birch said on Thursday.

"After extensive discussions over the past few weeks we have today nominated Portsmouth Supporters Trust as the preferred bidder for Portsmouth Football Club," Birch said in a statement.

"We will be working with the Trust, the Football League and the Professional Footballers Association to conclude the sale of the club as soon as possible."

Portsmouth, FA Cup winners in 2008, were in the Premier League as recently as 2010 but were relegated to the third tier last season after incurring a 10-point penalty for going into administration.

The south coast club attracted a crowd of almost 18,000 for their first league fixture of the season in August.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer)