Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Gus Poyet was suspended from his duties as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, the English second tier club said.
"Brighton and Hove Albion has confirmed that it has suspended its manager, assistant manager, and its first team coach from their duties," a statement said.
"The club will now follow its internal procedures with regard to this matter and will make no further comment at this time."
Uruguayan Poyet, who played for Real Zaragoza in Spain before spells with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, saw his hopes of leading Brighton into the top flight end in a playoff defeat by Crystal Palace this week.
Poyet's progress at Brighton has earmarked him as a candidate for various Premier League jobs.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.