LONDON Preston North End, haunted by nine successive playoff failures, took a tentative step towards reaching England's Championship with a 1-0 semi-final first-leg win at Chesterfield on Thursday.

Former Everton striker Jermaine Beckford grabbed a first-half winner for Preston to give them hope of improving on a dismal record of having exited at the playoff semi-final stage six times since 1989.

Beckford raced on to a through ball and slotted in a calm finish for his 10th goal in his last 16 appearances.

Preston fell into the playoffs on the final day of the season when an 18-game unbeaten run ended at Colchester and MK Dons snatched second place in League One.

In the other semi-final, Swindon Town's Nathan Byrne scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal a 2-1 comeback win at Sheffield United.

Nigel Clough's United side took the lead when Kieron Freeman drilled a low shot past Wes Foderingham in the 19th minute, but Sam Ricketts levelled early in the second half with a header.

Byrne snatched victory at the death when he burst forward and fired a low shot in off the post.

