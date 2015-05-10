Jermaine Beckford celebrates with manager Simon Grayson and team mates after scoring the third goal for Preston North End Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig BroughLivepic

LONDON Preston North End's Jermaine Beckford scored with an astonishing 60-metre lob to round off a 3-0 win over Chesterfield on Sunday and book a place at Wembley in the League One playoff final.

Preston, haunted by nine successive playoff failures, completed a 4-0 aggregate success with a comfortable victory in the second leg at Deepdale.

The final flourish came in the 87th minute when former Everton striker Beckford spotted Chesterfield keeper Joe Murphy off his line and took aim from inside his own half to send a shot arcing perfectly into the net.

Beckford, who netted the only goal in the first leg, also opened the scoring in the return when he rolled a defender to fire home in the 38th minute.

Joe Garner added a second goal from the penalty spot in the second half after Murphy rushed off his line to bring down Daniel Johnson.

Preston, who had exited at the semi-final stage of the playoffs six times since 1989, will face the winners of Sheffield United's clash with Swindon Town in the final on May 24 for a place in the Championship (second tier).

