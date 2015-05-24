Everton seek rare derby win as European hopes grow
LONDON Everton will target a first victory over Liverpool in nearly seven years on Saturday knowing that if they succeed an unlikely pursuit of a top-four finish might start to be taken seriously.
LONDON Preston North End ended their playoff hoodoo at the 10th attempt when they crushed Swindon Town 4-0 in the League One final at Wembley on Sunday to win promotion to the Championship after four seasons away.
Jermaine Beckford spearheaded the victory by sweeping in from close-range in the third minute before completing his hat-trick after 57 minutes.
Paul Huntington also scored as Preston, who finished third in the table behind Bristol City and Milton Keynes Dons, sealed promotion after six semi-final and three final defeats across three divisions in the last 26 years.
Preston, who won the League and Cup double in the first season of League football in 1888-89, were always in control against Swindon, who finished 10 points behind them in the table.
It was their first win at Wembley since they beat Huddersfield Town with a penalty in the last minute of extra time in the 1938 FA Cup final.
Southend United won the League Two playoff final beating Wycombe Wanderers 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday while Norwich City face Middlesbrough in the Championship decider at Wembley on Monday.
LONDON England's new test captain Joe Root will seek to bolster his leadership skills with big scores and has promised to ensure the side are better prepared to defend the Ashes in Australia than they were on the previous trip.